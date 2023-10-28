PSV vs Ajax prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

A significant event will take place in the match of the tenth round of the Dutch championship. Local football giants PSV and Ajax will compete in a head-to-head confrontation. The match will take place at Philips Stadium on October 29.

PSV

At the moment, this is one of the strongest teams in the championship with the most stellar and strong lineup. This season they have not lost any points yet and occupy a well-deserved first place in the standings.

In nine games at the start of the championship, PSV demonstrates a brilliant attacking game and has a reliable defense, conceding the least number of goals in the league.

In the last match, the team from Eindhoven drew 1:1 with Lens away, and the meeting took place as part of the group stage of the Champions League.

Ajax

The failure of the team from Amsterdam became the main sensation in European football, if you do not look at the failure of Lyon in France.

Even before the season began, Ajax carried out a huge rebuild this year, selling off most of their squad and changing management. However, these changes have aggravated the crisis in the team, which shows weak results in all tournaments and has not won for a long time.

Before the battle with the leader, Ajax is in penultimate place, and in their last match they lost to Brighton with a score of 2:0. The meeting took place as part of the group stage of the Europa League.

Match statistics and prediction

In the last match between these teams, PSV won with a score of 2:1. Ajax are on a terrible run of nine matches without a win, while PSV have won three of their last five games.

There is no doubt that PSV should take the lead in this game with their strong squad and good form, as well as home field advantage.