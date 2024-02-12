PSG - Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches of the Champions League round of 16 will be played in Paris, at the "Parc des Princes," where PSG will host Real Sociedad. We offer a prediction for this encounter from the experts at Dailysports.

PSG

Under the helm of Luis Enrique, the team was drawn into a very challenging group. Unexpected defeats against Newcastle and Milan pushed the Parisian club to the brink, yet they managed to navigate through the situation with dignity. With an equal number of points as the Rossoneri, PSG edged past Milan on additional criteria.

Things are shaping up quite well for Luis Enrique's charges in their domestic championship. Last weekend, they defeated Lille at home (3-1), and coupled with Nice's stumble, their lead over the nearest pursuer increased to 11 points. It's worth noting that it was Nice who handed PSG their only defeat in this edition of Ligue 1, back in early October. This year, the "red and blues" have only drawn once in eight matches in all competitions.

Real Sociedad

Last year, under Imanol Alguacil's guidance, the team made waves in the Spanish league, securing the fourth spot just behind La Liga's top three. Clearly, the Basques set their sights on the Champions League, where they topped their group, outclassing Inter, Benfica, and Salzburg.

However, their domestic campaign has not always been as successful, as evidenced by their current position in the league table. The "White and Blues" hosted Osasuna last weekend and suffered a 0-1 defeat. This result extended Sociedad's winless streak in La Liga to three matches. At present, Imanol Alguacil's side sits in seventh place, trailing the top four by 11 points.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

The teams have not faced each other before, but Real Sociedad has previously faced French opposition in the Champions League round of 16. In the 2003/2004 season, Lyon defeated them twice by a score of 1-0.

PSG has had 11 encounters against Spanish teams, and in recent years, it hasn't boded well for them. Only one passage through at five eliminations. On the other hand, they faced top-tier Real Madrid and Barcelona back then.

PSG - Real Sociedad Prediction

Under Luis Enrique's guidance, PSG has gained formidable momentum in the league. It will be extremely challenging for the Basques to halt PSG, even considering the return leg in San Sebastian. We believe that PSG will emerge victorious at home, and our bet is "PSG to win" with odds of 1.70.