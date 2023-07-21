Prediction on game Kawasaki Frontale wont lose Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

In the postponed match of the 16th round of the Japanese Championship, Vissel Kobe will play with Kawasaki Frontale. The meeting will take place on July 22.

Vissel Kobe

This team continues to amaze with its results this season. The team rarely loses points and on average scores two goals per match against opponents.

Especially strongly Vissel Kobe plays in his field.

Despite all this, bookmakers doubt that Vissel Kobe will be able to confidently beat Kawasaki.

Kawasaki Frontale

In recent years, this team had no competitors in the national championship, but after the departure of the Brazilian backbone of the team, the results deteriorated.

Kawasaki Frontale is in an unusual seventh place in the standings, 12 points behind the leader Vissel Kobe.

Statistics and meeting history

The latest results of Kawasaki Frontale show that the team has leveled the game a bit and can join the race for prizes. The away victory over Yokohama was especially confident.

Definitely Kawasaki will fight for entry into the Asian Champions League.

Vissel Kobe, although he leads the championship, does not surprise with his game. Yes, there are goals scored and the result, but this is more often caused by luck and the individual actions of the players.

Between themselves, the teams played 33 matches, 17 of which ended in victory for Kawasaki. Vissel Kobe has only eight wins.

Match prediction

It seems to me that the guests will definitely not lose in this match and, in general, look like an obvious favorite. I suggest betting on the X2 outcome for a factor of 1.6.