RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023

Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023

Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023
Tobol Kostanay Tobol Kostanay
Europa Conference League 03 aug 2023, 10:00 Tobol Kostanay - FC Basel 1893
-
- : -
International, Kostanay, Kostanay Central Stadium
FC Basel 1893 FC Basel 1893
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.9

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On August 3, in the return match of the second round of the Conference League qualification in Kazakhstan, the local Tobol and Basel will play.

In the first game, the Kazakhs shocked the Swiss club by beating them on the road with a score of 3:1.

Tobol

After a sensational victory, the team has excellent chances to advance to the next round. Getting into the third round of European Cup qualification will not even be prevented by a defeat with a difference of one goal.

Interestingly, at the moment the team is in very good shape. They are undefeated in seven official matches in various tournaments.

Basel

Basel's defeat came as a shock to many. The team, which regularly plays in the Champions League and other European competitions, limply lost to one of the outsiders of the qualification.

It is interesting that last season the team reached the semi-finals of the Conference League, and now they are in danger of being eliminated in the second round of qualification.

The season in Switzerland has just started, which clearly does not play into the hands of Basel. Another negative point is a long flight to Kazakhstan, after which the players will not be in optimal physical condition.

Statistics

Of the last nine matches at home in European competition, the team suffered only one defeat, scoring 5 wins and 3 draws.

Prediction and bet on the match Tobol Kostanay - Basel

There is no doubt that the guests will try to rehabilitate themselves and go on the attack from the very beginning of the match. At the same time, the hosts are in excellent psychological and physical shape and are unlikely to lose big. I will bet on the total of the match under 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.9

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023 Champions League Today, 10:00 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.99 Dinamo Zagreb Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Champions League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Qarabag FK Odds: 2.03 Rakow Czestochowa Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Champions League Today, 13:00 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Genk Odds: 1.89 Servette FC Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Champions League Today, 13:00 Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Molde Odds: 1.77 HJK Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Champions League Today, 13:00 Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.69 FC Sheriff Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern coach appreciates Mane's decision to move to Al-Nasr Football news Today, 05:00 The head coach of “Dnipro-1” confirmed the mass poisoning in the team Football news Today, 04:00 Klopp pointed out a big problem with the championship of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine is one step away from the new club Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Inter close to signing Italian striker Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Juventus have called Chelsea a condition for the exchange of Vlahovic for Lukaku Football news Yesterday, 16:22 Mbappe responded to another offer from PSG to extend the contract Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Liverpool offer €48m for Belgian talent Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Fenerbahce win in the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football Today Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023