On August 3, in the return match of the second round of the Conference League qualification in Kazakhstan, the local Tobol and Basel will play.

In the first game, the Kazakhs shocked the Swiss club by beating them on the road with a score of 3:1.

Tobol

After a sensational victory, the team has excellent chances to advance to the next round. Getting into the third round of European Cup qualification will not even be prevented by a defeat with a difference of one goal.

Interestingly, at the moment the team is in very good shape. They are undefeated in seven official matches in various tournaments.

Basel

Basel's defeat came as a shock to many. The team, which regularly plays in the Champions League and other European competitions, limply lost to one of the outsiders of the qualification.

It is interesting that last season the team reached the semi-finals of the Conference League, and now they are in danger of being eliminated in the second round of qualification.

The season in Switzerland has just started, which clearly does not play into the hands of Basel. Another negative point is a long flight to Kazakhstan, after which the players will not be in optimal physical condition.

Statistics

Of the last nine matches at home in European competition, the team suffered only one defeat, scoring 5 wins and 3 draws.

There is no doubt that the guests will try to rehabilitate themselves and go on the attack from the very beginning of the match. At the same time, the hosts are in excellent psychological and physical shape and are unlikely to lose big. I will bet on the total of the match under 2.5.