On July 21, as part of the return match of the 1/16 playoffs of the Copa Sudamericana, a meeting between Tigre and Libertad will take place.

In the first match, the representative of Paraguay got a minimal victory.

"Tigre"

At the moment, the Argentine team is in a difficult situation, as the last few months have been mostly losing. The first match of the 1/16 finals of the South American Cup against Libertad was no exception.

In the last ten games, the team has not lost only three times, the rest of the matches ended in failure.

In the championship of Argentina, "Tigre" is in 21st place and is fighting for survival.

"Libertad"

The situation in this team is completely opposite. The Paraguayan team is on an undefeated streak, which has been going on for five matches. During this time, the wards of Daniel Garnero only drew two times and won three times.

In the championship of Paraguay, the team takes first place, although the championship has just begun.

Match prediction

The teams are currently in a different psychological and physical state. The first match showed that Libertad looks much better, but the away match is unlikely to be an easy walk for the team from Paraguay.

Considering all the factors, we suggest considering the option of betting on the outcome of the match under 2.5. Our choice can be explained by the fact that the guests will try to defend the result of the first match and are unlikely to go forward with great forces. At the same time, “Tigre” has big problems in the game in attack, which means that it will be very difficult to open the dense defense of the opponent.