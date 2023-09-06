RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023

Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023

Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023
Georgia Georgia
European Championship 08 sep 2023, 12:00 Georgia - Spain
-
- : -
International, Tbilisi, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
Spain Spain
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 8, Georgia and Spain will meet in the qualifying match of the European Championship 2024. In their group, Scotland have already secured their place in the final part of the tournament, while the Spaniards have played only two meetings in the group stage.

Georgia

After three matches of the qualifying tournament, the Georgian team takes the second place in the group. After one win, a draw and a loss, the team has four points. The same number for the Norwegian team.

In the first qualifying games, Georgia defeated Cyprus, drew with Norway and lost to Scotland.

Despite the fact that there is still a long way to qualify, we can already say that Georgia has become a competitive team and even in matches with the giants of European football, the Georgians look decent.

To keep the chances of reaching the European Championship 2024, the Georgians should definitely beat the Spaniards.

Spain

The Spaniards played only two matches in the qualifying round, but have already managed to be defeated by Scotland. In another match, the Spaniards beat Norway.

After two matches played, the Spaniards are in fourth place in a group of five teams. Despite this, there is little doubt that Spain will advance from the group, as they include players from the strongest clubs in Europe.

Statistics and forecast

In five meetings between the teams, Spain have won five victories. In the FIFA rankings, Georgia is in 78th place, and Spain is in 10th.

The Spaniards must win, but there is an opinion that the victory will not be easy. Despite this, I will bet on Spain to win with a handicap of -1.5 with odds of 1.87.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Friendly International Today, 14:00 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Malta Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Recommended 1xBet
Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 UCD Odds: 1.87 Derry City Bet now Linebet
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Libya Odds: 1.75 Equatorial Guinea Bet now BetWinner
Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 European Championship 07 sep 2023, 10:00 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Finland Recommended Parimatch
Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 12:00 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Bulgaria Odds: 1.65 Iran Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career Football news Today, 04:30 Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Football news Today, 03:18 Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published Football news Today, 01:48 In Italy fans set fire to the stadium of their own team (video) Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Serie A may launch its own platform to broadcast matches Football news Yesterday, 16:14 The journalist invited the Manchester United player to discuss the scandal with the manager Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Yesterday, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023