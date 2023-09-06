Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 8, Georgia and Spain will meet in the qualifying match of the European Championship 2024. In their group, Scotland have already secured their place in the final part of the tournament, while the Spaniards have played only two meetings in the group stage.

Georgia

After three matches of the qualifying tournament, the Georgian team takes the second place in the group. After one win, a draw and a loss, the team has four points. The same number for the Norwegian team.

In the first qualifying games, Georgia defeated Cyprus, drew with Norway and lost to Scotland.

Despite the fact that there is still a long way to qualify, we can already say that Georgia has become a competitive team and even in matches with the giants of European football, the Georgians look decent.

To keep the chances of reaching the European Championship 2024, the Georgians should definitely beat the Spaniards.

Spain

The Spaniards played only two matches in the qualifying round, but have already managed to be defeated by Scotland. In another match, the Spaniards beat Norway.

After two matches played, the Spaniards are in fourth place in a group of five teams. Despite this, there is little doubt that Spain will advance from the group, as they include players from the strongest clubs in Europe.

Statistics and forecast

In five meetings between the teams, Spain have won five victories. In the FIFA rankings, Georgia is in 78th place, and Spain is in 10th.

The Spaniards must win, but there is an opinion that the victory will not be easy. Despite this, I will bet on Spain to win with a handicap of -1.5 with odds of 1.87.