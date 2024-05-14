It has been revealed under what condition Real Madrid will sell their goalkeeper

It has been revealed under what condition Real Madrid may sell their goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin.

According to DefensaCentral, Real intends to extend Lunin's contract until 2029. However, the Royal Club is prepared to consider selling the goalkeeper if they receive an offer of €30 million for the player.

This will only happen if the Ukrainian goalkeeper fails to compete with Thibaut Courtois.

Previously, it was reported that Real and Lunin would extend the contract, but the goalkeeper set a serious condition for the club.

Lunin's current contract expires in 2025. In the current season, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has played 30 matches in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in 12 of them.

It's worth noting that after Courtois suffered a serious injury last summer, initially, Chelsea's loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga became Real's main goalkeeper. However, during the winter, Lunin won the competition against him and secured his place in the "Los Blancos" goal.