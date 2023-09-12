RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for the match Cologne - Hoffenheim September 16, 2023

Prediction for the match Cologne - Hoffenheim September 16, 2023

Prediction for the match Cologne - Hoffenheim September 16, 2023
FC Koln FC Koln
Bundesliga Germany 16 sep 2023, 09:30 FC Koln - Hoffenheim
-
- : -
Germany, Koln, RheinEnergieSTADION
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win FC Koln
Odds: 2.25

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the next round of the German championship, which will take place on September 16, 2023, Cologne and Hoffenheim will play. The visiting team has gained good momentum and now occupies a place in the zone that gives the right to play in European competition.

Cologne

The home team failed at the start of the season, gaining only one point in three matches of the new championship. With this indicator they are in 14th place in the table.

It's interesting that in the first two rounds they had to play against strong teams. In particular, they were opposed by Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg. In the third round, the “goats” played with the more modest Eintracht Frankfurt, and were able to get their first point of the season.

Hoffenheim

But for the guests, the season also began with a defeat, but then two victories were achieved. In the first round they lost to Freiburg, followed by victories over Heidenheim and Wolfsburg.

Interestingly, in the game with Heidenheim, Hoffenheim snatched victory in the last minute of extra time, scoring from the penalty spot.

At the moment, “Cologne” is in sixth place in the standings. Interestingly, last season the guests also started strong, but at the end they finished with big problems, which was not a surprise.

Interesting Facts:

Six of Hoffenheim's last seven games have been over 2.5 goals. At the same time, Cologne failed to win their last 5 matches.

Match forecast

The failure of the start of the season for Cologne is mainly explained by the calendar of matches in which the hosts' opponents were more serious teams. It seems to me that it is from the game against Hoffenheim that Kehl will begin to win. I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 2.25.

Prediction on game Win FC Koln
Odds: 2.25

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Malta Odds: 1.68 North Macedonia Recommended 1хБет
Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Switzerland Odds: 1.9 Andorra Bet now Мелбет
Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Austria Bet now 1хБет
Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.6 Ukraine Recommended 1хБет
European Championship Today, 14:45 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Romania Odds: 1.93 Kosovo Bet now БетВиннер
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe Football news Today, 07:44 Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:30 England coach unexpectedly praised Mudryk Football news Today, 07:00 Portugal achieved the most crushing victory in its history Football news Today, 06:31 Messi named the best defender in the world Football news Today, 06:00 Pogba's agent makes an encouraging statement regarding the player's doping test Football news Today, 05:30 Ronaldo did not help the victims in Morocco: a loud statement was made at the player’s hotel Football news Today, 05:00 Portugal won 9:0 without Ronaldo: the coach spoke on this matter Football news Today, 04:24 Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Football news Today, 03:57 Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023