In the next round of the German championship, which will take place on September 16, 2023, Cologne and Hoffenheim will play. The visiting team has gained good momentum and now occupies a place in the zone that gives the right to play in European competition.

Cologne

The home team failed at the start of the season, gaining only one point in three matches of the new championship. With this indicator they are in 14th place in the table.

It's interesting that in the first two rounds they had to play against strong teams. In particular, they were opposed by Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg. In the third round, the “goats” played with the more modest Eintracht Frankfurt, and were able to get their first point of the season.

Hoffenheim

But for the guests, the season also began with a defeat, but then two victories were achieved. In the first round they lost to Freiburg, followed by victories over Heidenheim and Wolfsburg.

Interestingly, in the game with Heidenheim, Hoffenheim snatched victory in the last minute of extra time, scoring from the penalty spot.

At the moment, “Cologne” is in sixth place in the standings. Interestingly, last season the guests also started strong, but at the end they finished with big problems, which was not a surprise.

Interesting Facts:

Six of Hoffenheim's last seven games have been over 2.5 goals. At the same time, Cologne failed to win their last 5 matches.

Match forecast

The failure of the start of the season for Cologne is mainly explained by the calendar of matches in which the hosts' opponents were more serious teams. It seems to me that it is from the game against Hoffenheim that Kehl will begin to win. I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 2.25.