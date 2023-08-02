RU RU
Copa Sudamericana 03 aug 2023, 18:00 San Lorenzo - Sao Paulo
On August 3, the first match of the 1/8 finals of the South American Cup will take place, in which Sao Lorenzo and Sao Paulo will play.

San Lorenzo Almagro

In the Argentine championship, the team finished third in the standings with 46 points, gaining a ticket to the Copa Libertadores group stage for the following season.

At the stage of the 1/16 finals, San Lorenzo beat the Colombian Medellin on aggregate.

Sao Paulo

This season, the Brazilians demonstrate a good level of play in the domestic arena.

They are currently eighth in the standings, only two points behind the top six, which will guarantee them a place in the Copa Libertadores.

They also look very confident in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. At this stage, they took first place with 16 points with 5 wins and 1 draw.

Statistics and history

Bookmakers consider San Lorenzo the favorite of this meeting. So far, the team has won only two of the last five matches, while Sao Paulo cannot win the last three games.

The last meeting of these rivals ended with the victory of the Argentines with a score of 1:0. Before that, there was another full-time game, which ended with the victory of the Brazilians with the same score.

Prediction for the match Sao Lorenzo - Sao Paulo

Considering all the nuances and statistics, we can come to the conclusion that the match will not be productive enough and both teams will not score. If you look at the last performances of the teams, then this bet seems to be a very passable one.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
