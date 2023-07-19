Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 20, the Argentina Cup match between San Martin and Velez will take place. The meeting will start at 17:45 ET.

"San Martin"

The team showed a really good start to the season, but lately the team has been experiencing some difficulties and has been alternating victories and defeats.

Before the cup game, San Martin are sixth in the standings and are fighting for promotion to the big leagues. In their last match, the modest team was defeated 1:2 by Almirante Brown.

"Veles"

This season can hardly be called successful for the team, because it shows frankly weak performances. "Veles" is experiencing problems in defense and has a young and inexperienced squad, which is clearly reflected in the level of play.

Despite all such difficulties, "Veles" is kept in the top half of the standings and will certainly keep a pass in the major leagues at the end of the current season.

Recently, the team played in the championship a difficult match with Sarmiento, which ended with a score of 1:1.

Forecast

The game will be very tense, despite the difference in class between the teams. Of course, Veles can be considered the favorite in this meeting, since this team has a stronger line-up and is in a good mood.

We will not write off the more modest, but confident guests, and offer to bet on the outcome - both teams will score. Bookmakers offer to place a bet on this event with odds of 1.8, which, in our opinion, is an overestimated quote.