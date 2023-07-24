The giants of European football continue to actively prepare for the start of the new season. On July 25, the French champion PSG will play their test match, and Saudi Al-Nasr will be their opponent.

PSG

Despite a confident victory in the French championship, the team failed in the Champions League. In the summer, many players left the club, and the team also received a new coach.

New promising players have taken the place of experienced veterans, but the atmosphere in the team is still unstable, which is influenced by the situation around forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

In the last friendly match, PSG defeated Le Havre 2-0.

"Al-Nasr"

In winter, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team, but he did not help Al-Nasr regain the national title.

The failure last season led to global changes in the team: she got a new coach, and Brozovic and Fofana were also signed.

At the moment, Al-Nasr shows poor results in friendly matches, having managed to lose to Celta and Benfica.

History of confrontation

The teams have never met in official matches before. Al-Nasr have lost their last two matches, while PSG have suffered only one defeat in their last five meetings.

Match prediction

The favorite in this confrontation is the French champion, who has a stronger squad. Even despite the poor game form, the Parisians must defeat such a modest opponent for themselves.

It seems to me that the French will still be able to win, and we will see a lot of goals. I will bet on the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1.5.