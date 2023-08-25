Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF Odds: 2.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the night spanning from the 26th to the 27th of August, a match within the Major Soccer League (MSL) shall transpire at the "Red Bull Arena" situated in Harrison between the sides of "New York Red Bulls" and "Inter Miami". The commencement of the match is earmarked for the stroke of 00:30, aligning with European time.

New York Red Bulls: latest news

During the past season's regular championship of the MLS, the "Red Bulls" concluded their campaign in the respectable fourth position. Nevertheless, their aspirations were abruptly extinguished in the inaugural playoff match against "Cincinnati," thereby untimely culminating their season. Yet, in the current season, the conundrum pertaining to progression into the subsequent phase of the tournament remains unresolved. At present, the ensemble under the tutelage of the youthful mentor, Troy Lesesne, confronts the genuine possibility of absence from the principal portion of the competition. Admittedly, the situation does not hover at critical junctures. With a mere ten rounds remaining until the culmination of the regular championship, the requirement to bridge a trifling three-point chasm and simultaneously surpass several contenders necessitates fulfillment. The inaugural stride towards the execution of this endeavor transpired immaculately: a week prior, the "Red Bulls" resumed their engagements in the MLS following a month-long hiatus, triumphing over their direct adversary, DC United, securing the decisive goal at the 88th minute.

Inter Miami: latest news

Numerous have become accustomed to beholding Lionel Messi draped in the rose-hued jersey of the Miami-based club. However, the forthcoming skirmish against the "Red Bulls" is poised to manifest as his maiden appearance within the MLS. The undertaking confronting him in the conclusive phase of the regular championship is one of monumental proportions: to ascend from the depths of the fifteenth position, at the very least advancing to the ninth, while amassing a tally of fourteen points to bridge the expanse to playoff. The squad shall derive a surge of optimism from the recent month's exploits. Throughout this span, "Inter," in consort with Leo Messi, clinched the Leagues Cup and furthermore, secured a berth in the finale of the US Open Cup. Even Leo, in his immediate immersion, swiftly contributed to the cause, amassing 10 goals and 3 assists across 8 appearances for his new team.

MLS standings

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: prediction

It is an inconceivable notion, if the sagas of Messi, Busquets, Alba, and the rest within the realm of "Inter Miami" shall culminate amidst the precincts of the regular championship. For the narrative to persevere into the realm of playoffs, the David Beckham-owned club necessitates victory right from the genesis of this forthcoming round.