On Thursday evening in Washington DC will host a friendly match between the stars of the American League MLS and London's Arsenal.

MLS Stars

In the United States, it is customary to hold such matches every year. Every year, a team of MLS stars plays against a team of stars from the Mexican MX league.

From 2014 to 2019 there were matches against European clubs. In the first such game, the local team beat Bayern (2:1), then Tottenham (2:1), but then they were defeated in turn by Arsenal (1:2), Real Madrid (1:1, on penalties 2:4), Juventus (1:1, on penalties 3:5) and Atletico (0:3).

"Arsenal"

The team had an extremely successful season in the English Premier League, remaining the main contender for the league title for a long time. Ultimately, the lack of experience and resources knocked the team out of the fight against Manchester City.

This season, Mikel Arteta's team will also have to focus on the Champions League, which will not be an easy task.

In the summer, the Gunners bought defender Timber from Ajax, midfielder Rice from West Ham and striker Havertz from Chelsea.

Statistics

The MLS stars have only won one of their last six games, losing twice. In seven out of eight matches, the bet "Both teams to score" came in.

At the same time, Arsenal have only won one of their last four matches, losing twice.

Forecast

Let the game be friendly, but both teams are serious about the result. We expect a fight and a lot of goals scored, so we will bet on the outcome - the total of the match is more than 3.