RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023

Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023

MLS All-Stars
Club Friendlies Today, 20:30 MLS All-Stars - Arsenal
-
- : -
International,
Arsenal Arsenal
Match details Н2Н Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On Thursday evening in Washington DC will host a friendly match between the stars of the American League MLS and London's Arsenal.

MLS Stars

In the United States, it is customary to hold such matches every year. Every year, a team of MLS stars plays against a team of stars from the Mexican MX league.

From 2014 to 2019 there were matches against European clubs. In the first such game, the local team beat Bayern (2:1), then Tottenham (2:1), but then they were defeated in turn by Arsenal (1:2), Real Madrid (1:1, on penalties 2:4), Juventus (1:1, on penalties 3:5) and Atletico (0:3).

"Arsenal"

The team had an extremely successful season in the English Premier League, remaining the main contender for the league title for a long time. Ultimately, the lack of experience and resources knocked the team out of the fight against Manchester City.

This season, Mikel Arteta's team will also have to focus on the Champions League, which will not be an easy task.

In the summer, the Gunners bought defender Timber from Ajax, midfielder Rice from West Ham and striker Havertz from Chelsea.

Statistics

The MLS stars have only won one of their last six games, losing twice. In seven out of eight matches, the bet "Both teams to score" came in.

At the same time, Arsenal have only won one of their last four matches, losing twice.

Forecast

Let the game be friendly, but both teams are serious about the result. We expect a fight and a lot of goals scored, so we will bet on the outcome - the total of the match is more than 3.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League Today, 14:00 Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.85 Ballkani Recommended Linebet
Champions League Today, 14:00 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Swift Hesperange Odds: 1.94 Slovan Bratislava Bet now MelBet
Champions League Today, 14:30 Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Larne Odds: 1.92 HJK Bet now BetWinner
Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.8 Wrexham Recommended MelBet
Europa Conference League 20 july 2023, 11:00 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Birkirkara Odds: 1.9 Maribor Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:55 AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United beat the French club Football news Today, 12:30 Ukrainian superboxer Usyk signed a contract with the UPL club Football news Today, 12:15 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the scandalous Brazilian defender Football news Today, 11:55 PSG announce return of Barcelona talent Football news Today, 11:43 Aubameyang close to joining Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 09:00 New Chelsea manager appreciates Mudryk's prospects Football news Today, 07:00 David Neres in the near future may again change the club Football news Today, 05:00 Inter Miami sign another ex-Barcelona player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023