On July 20, the return match of the Conference League qualifier will take place, in which the Lithuanian "Panevezys" and the Moldovan "Milsami" will play.

The meeting will take place at the stadium "Kompleksuv Sportiv" and will start at 17:00 European time.

In the first game, a draw was recorded - 2:2.

"Milsami"

For several seasons in a row, Milsami has been demonstrating stable football, regularly representing their country in the international arena.

Last season, the team finished fourth in the championship, slightly behind the group of leaders in the championship.

In the off-season, Milsami played only one friendly game, in which they drew against Zimbru.

"Panevezys"

Panevėžys has long been considered the giant of Lithuanian football, although last season the team took only third place and qualified for the Conference League.

This season, Panevezys is the main contender for gold medals and has been at the top of the table for a long time.

Statistics and numbers

Panevėžys are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, while Milsami have only won twice in their last five games.

Forecast

It is rather difficult to determine the favorite in this confrontation, since both teams are approximately equal.

"Panevezys" is now in better shape, but "Milsami" because of the pause between the championships may not look so confident. We suggest betting on the outcome of the total less than 2.5.