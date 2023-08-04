RU RU
Manchester City Manchester City
Community Shield England 06 aug 2023, 11:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
-
- : -
England, London, Wembley
Arsenal Arsenal
Match details Н2Н Prediction
On August 6, the match for the FA Super Cup between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place. This will be the first official game of the new season for both teams.

"Manchester city"

The reigning champions of England have four test matches in preparation for the new season. They started with a 1-0 victory over Inter and then beat Yokohama Marinos (5-3) and Bayern Munich (2-1). In the last test match, they were defeated by Atlético Madrid (0:1).

"Arsenal"

Vice-champion of the last draw of the Premier League took part in six control matches. At the start of summer training, they drew with Watford and Nuremberg (both times 1:1). Then they managed to beat the MLS Stars (5:0) and Barcelona (5:3). This was followed by a 0-2 loss to Manchester United and a victory over Monaco on penalties in the Emirates Cup final.

Statistics and history

"Manchester City" according to the bookmakers is the favorite of the confrontation. For the victory of the champion of England, they give a quote of 1.81. You can bet on the victory of the team from London for 4.70

In the last five head-to-head meetings, both teams scored against each other on three occasions. It is important to note that Manchester City have won eight previous matches against Arsenal. In addition, Manchester City have won seven of their last ten matches in all competitions.

Match prediction

A victory for Manchester City does not look like such a sure outcome, but a bet on "both teams to score - yes" with a coefficient of 1.69 is what you need.

Ponomarenko Yurij
