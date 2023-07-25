RU RU
Prediction for Lion City Sailors vs Tottenham Hotspur 26 July 2023
On July 26, a friendly match between Lion City Sailors of Singapore and Tottenham Hotspur of England will take place.

"Lion City Sailors"

This team is in great shape, as evidenced by their performance in the Singapore Championship. Lion City Sailors are currently in third place in the table, five points behind the leader.

In the last match, they defeated Tanjong Pagar United 3-2, and in the previous round they lost to Albirex Niigata.

"Tottenham"

For the Londoners last season turned out to be extremely unsuccessful. Spoiled by constant participation in the Champions League, the team took only eighth place in the standings, earning the right to play in the Conference League.

Even in such a disastrous season, team leader Harry Kane was one of the best in England, chalking up 30 goals.

Preparations for the new season for Tottenham started poorly, as they had already lost to West Ham with a score of 2:3.

Match prediction

Bookmakers believe that Tottenham will dominate the match and be able to get the win. You can bet on the triumph of the team from London with a coefficient of 1.73, while the quote for the victory of Lion City Sailors is set at 4.85.

Traditionally, for such exhibition matches, the English club is unlikely to use the main team, because the championship of England starts in a few weeks. Most likely, there will be a lot of reservists on the field, who are unlikely to be able to arrange a rout.

We believe that the Singaporean team can upset the British. Therefore, we will bet on the outcome - the handicap of the first team (+1.5).

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
