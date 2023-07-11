RU RU
Prediction for Independiente vs Newell's Old Boys 12 July 2023

Independiente Independiente
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Independiente - Newell's Old Boys
Argentina,
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
In the match of the 24th round of the championship of Argentina, “Independiente” will play at home against “Newell's Old Boys”. The meeting will take place on July 12 and will start at 01:00 European time. IN

"Independiente"

Last season, Independiente failed to please their fans, showing average results overall, finishing 14th out of 28 teams in the Argentine league.

This season, the team is doing better than ever - after 23 rounds, Independiente is 21st in the table with 25 points, ahead of the third team from the end by only one point.

If the team loses in the next round, it risks further dropping down the standings, so the team will be very motivated to maintain their current positions.

In the last four matches of the national championship, Independiente suffered only one defeat, winning two and drawing only once.

"Newell's Old Boys"

Based on the results of 23 rounds of the Argentine Championship, the team is on the 13th line in the table with 30 points four rounds before the end of the championship. From the ninth position, which gives the opportunity to participate in the South American Cup, the team is four points behind.

This season, Newell's Old Boys have won only 7 games out of 23 in the national championship. At the same time, there were also nine draws and seven defeats.

In their last match, Newell's Old Boys failed to score away in the Córdoba Central match, losing 0-2, their first loss in eight matches.

Match prediction

Here the guests are the favorites, although no one promises them an easy life. We suggest betting on the outcome - both teams will score for 1.84.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Latest News
