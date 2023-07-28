Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.05 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

In the 17th round of the championship of Sweden will take place a duel in which "Haecken " in his field will take "Elfsborg".

"Haecken "

Now the team is one of the contenders for the title, taking second place in the standings with 35 points after 17 rounds.

At the moment, “Haecken” has won 11 victories, drawn twice and suffered four defeats, while the statistics of goals scored and conceded by the team is impressive - 42:19.

In the last match of the national championship, the current champion of Sweden lost away to Vernam with a score of 0:1.

"Elfsborg"

This team leads the standings, ahead of "Haecken" by four points. Moreover, Elfsborg also has a game in hand.

After 16 rounds, the leader scored 39 points, scoring 12 wins, three draws and one defeat. With 39 goals scored, the team conceded only 11 goals.

In the last match, "Elfsborg" on the road left no chance for the modest "Djurgården" - 4:0.

History of confrontation and statistics

Bookmakers consider “Haecken” the favorite of the match, which is generally logical. Interestingly, "Elfsborg" has not lost for 16 games, while "Haecken" was defeated in only one of the last seven games.

In the first round of the championship of Sweden "Haecken" won with a score of 2:0.

Match prediction

“Elfsborg” should take revenge for an unfortunate loss in the first round and it will most likely work out.

The fact is that “Haecken” played a Champions League qualifying match this week, and they are also waiting for the return game next week. Most likely, all the thoughts of the champion will be about this meeting, but here they can do the best they can - get a draw. We will bet on the victory of the visiting team with a handicap of 0.