Main Predictions Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023

Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023

Flamengo Flamengo
Copa Libertadores 03 aug 2023, 20:00 Flamengo - Olimpia
-
- : -
International,
Olimpia
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On August 3, as part of the 1/8 finals of the Copa Libertadores, a match between the Brazilian Flamengo and the Paraguayan Olimpia will take place.

"Flamengo"

In the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, the team scored 11 points in six matches and finished second. From the leader of “Flamengo” lagged behind only two points.

After several successful performances in the domestic arena, the team climbed to second place in the Brazilian championship. After 17 rounds, she scored 33 points, but at the same time she is behind the leading Botafogo by as much as 12 points.

"Olimpia"

The Paraguayan team also performed quite successfully in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, finishing second in their group. In six matches, the team scored 14 points and outstripped the third line by four points.

After four rounds in the championship of Paraguay "Olympia" has a very unexpected result - one point and penultimate place in the table.

Statistics and other information

Bookmakers have no doubt that Flamengo will be able to beat an opponent who is not in the best shape.

The Brazilians have been undefeated for ten matches, three of which ended in a draw. At the same time, "Olympia" can not win for five matches, having suffered three defeats.

In head-to-head meetings, the Brazilians won in the last two cases.

Forecast

The Brazilian team should win a landslide victory in this match, as they are stronger than the opponent, who started the new season disastrously. I propose to bet on the victory of Flamengo with a handicap of goals (-1.5).

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
