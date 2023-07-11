RU RU
Club Friendlies 12 july 2023, 10:00 Feyenoord - Club Bruges
On July 12, a friendly match will take place, in which Feyenoord and Brugge will play. The match will take place at the Dutch Champions Arena and kick off at 16:00 CET.

"Feyenoord"

The team exceeded all expectations last season, confidently winning the national championship, where PSV and Ajax played for the championship titles for a long time.

It is for this reason that Feyenoord is the favorite of the upcoming confrontation. In general, the composition of the champion of the Netherlands is as strong as possible, although the opponent in the friendly match is clearly not a “whipping boy”, because “Brugge” is a regular participant in the group stage of the Champions League.

"Bruges"

The team had a frankly disappointing season finishing 4th in the Belgian Championship. Thus, Brugge can forget about the Champions League this season.

They struggled to compete with champion Antwerp, but a more formidable opponent still outclassed Club Brugge.

In the last match, "Bruges" beat the modest "Bershot" with a score of 3:0.

Brugge has strong players in the cage, such as Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk.

Match prediction

Bookmakers see Feyenoord as the favourite. 2.00 odds are offered to win, while Club Brugge are given a 3.60 chance of winning, and a draw is valued at 3.60. We believe that a considerable number of goals will be scored in a friendly match. Therefore, we suggest that you bet on the outcome of the total over 2.5. Bookmakers give odds of 1.90 for this event.

