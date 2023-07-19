Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On Thursday night in North Carolina will host a friendly trophy Florida Cup, which will meet the English club "Chelsea" and the Welsh team "Wrexham".

"Chelsea"

For the “aristocrats” last season turned out to be the most disastrous. At the end of the championship, they took 12th place in the Premier League, ahead of the relegation zone by only 10 points.

The team made several transfers in the summer, the most impressive of which was the transfer of striker Nkunku from RB Leipzig. At the same time, a whole group of players also left the team, including Mendy, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic and Havertz.

After a disastrous season, the team was led by Mauricio Pochettino, who has not yet played a single game at the helm of the Blues.

"Rexham"

This is a rather modest club, but with a great history.

Last season, the team played in the fifth division of England, but managed to win the championship and move up to League 2. Due to such a low class, it is very difficult for the team to attract strong players.

In the summer, “Rexham” was strengthened by only three newcomers.

Statistics

Chelsea are now on a 4-game streak without a win, and in five of their last six matches, "Both Teams To Score" has been wagered.

Wrexham are on a 5-match unbeaten streak and have been over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight games.

Forecast

Few people are interested in how Chelsea mocks a modest opponent. But you can still bet on such a match.

It will be very interesting to see how Chelsea perform under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. We suggest betting on the outcome - total over 3.5.