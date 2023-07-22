Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On Sunday night in the United States will host a friendly match in which Chelsea will play against Brighton in Philadelphia.

"Chelsea"

The team has already played its first match under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, defeating Wrexham 5-0.

The specialist will try to return the team to the leaders of the English Premier League after an unsuccessful last season. He has already begun an active cleaning of the squad, gradually getting rid of unnecessary expensive players.

"Brighton"

The team became the main sensation of last season in the Premier League, finishing sixth in the standings and making it to the European competition. After the departure of Graham Potter, the team's game only got better, because the ambitious Roberto de Zerbi took his place.

In preparation for the new season, Brighton have yet to play a test match, so it is difficult to assess their current form.

Statistics and numbers:

Chelsea have only won one of their last five matches, while Brighton have a five-match unbeaten streak against Chelsea (2 wins and 3 draws).

Interestingly, Brighton have only won one of their last four matches, losing twice.

Forecast

Chelsea showed reasonably confident football in their first match in the US, although they played against a team from the fourth division of England. Mauricio Pochettino's team has been in the USA for the second week, which may also affect the course of this confrontation, because the players managed to acclimatize.

We will bet on the victory of Chelsea with a fairly good odds.