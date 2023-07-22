RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023

Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023

Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023
Chelsea Chelsea
Club Friendlies Today, 19:00 Chelsea - Brighton
-
- : -
International,
Brighton Brighton
Match details Н2Н Prediction
Prediction on game Win Chelsea
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On Sunday night in the United States will host a friendly match in which Chelsea will play against Brighton in Philadelphia.

"Chelsea"

The team has already played its first match under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, defeating Wrexham 5-0.

The specialist will try to return the team to the leaders of the English Premier League after an unsuccessful last season. He has already begun an active cleaning of the squad, gradually getting rid of unnecessary expensive players.

"Brighton"

The team became the main sensation of last season in the Premier League, finishing sixth in the standings and making it to the European competition. After the departure of Graham Potter, the team's game only got better, because the ambitious Roberto de Zerbi took his place.

In preparation for the new season, Brighton have yet to play a test match, so it is difficult to assess their current form.

Statistics and numbers:

Chelsea have only won one of their last five matches, while Brighton have a five-match unbeaten streak against Chelsea (2 wins and 3 draws).

Interestingly, Brighton have only won one of their last four matches, losing twice.

Forecast

Chelsea showed reasonably confident football in their first match in the US, although they played against a team from the fourth division of England. Mauricio Pochettino's team has been in the USA for the second week, which may also affect the course of this confrontation, because the players managed to acclimatize.

We will bet on the victory of Chelsea with a fairly good odds.

Prediction on game Win Chelsea
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 J. League Japan Today, 06:00 Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Kawasaki Frontale Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Premier League Kazakhstan Today, 09:00 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.89 Bet now MelBet
Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Super League Switzerland Today, 12:00 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 FC St. Gallen Odds: 3.7 FC Basel 1893 Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Eliteserien Norway Today, 12:00 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Molde Odds: 2 Sarpsborg 08 Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Parva liga Bulgaria Today, 12:15 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Botev Plovdiv Odds: 1.85 Levski Sofia Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 The French president has intervened in the Mbappe situation Football news Yesterday, 23:57 Messi scored a fantastic winning goal in his first game for Inter Miami (video) Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Yesterday, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Gianluigi Buffon, 45, may make a radical decision about his future Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's contract extension offer Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Marseille sign Chelsea star striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023