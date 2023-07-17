On July 18, the second qualifying match of the Champions League between the Belarusian BATE and the Albanian Partizani will take place.

In the first match, the teams played a 1-1 draw, and now both teams have a good chance of reaching the next qualifying stage.

BATE

The team is not doing as well this season as we would like. BATE is fourth in the Belarusian league and in the last two matches they have shown good form, beating Neman 1-0 and Shakhtar Soligorsk 2-0.

"Partizani "

This team in the last season of the Albanian championship became its winner, winning the title. The team won 20 victories during the championship, drew seven times and lost nine times.

Statistics and history of confrontation

According to the bookmakers, the favorites in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers are the players of the Belarusian team.

It is noteworthy that in the last three matches BATE played for a total of less than 2.5 goals, while Partizani were unbeaten in four of the last five away matches.

It is also worth considering that the Belarusian club has lost three of the last five home matches.

Match prediction

It is possible that the home team will act cautiously in search of opportunities for scoring the opponent. At the same time, the guests will not rush anywhere, because the away goal rule has long been canceled.

Based on the statistics, it is recommended to consider the following bets on the BATE vs. Partizani match: Partizan's victory with a handicap (0) with odds of 2.07 and the total of the match under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.67.