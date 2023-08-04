Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

As part of the second round of the Belgian championship, the match between Cercle Brugge and Sporting Charleroi will take place.

Cercle Bruges

In the first leg of the new Belgian Championship, the team did not score any points in their first Belgian Championship match. They were defeated with a minimum score of 0:1 in an away match against Antwerp.

In general, in the last eight home matches, Cercle Brugge suffered only one defeat with four wins and three draws.

Sporting Charleroi

In the first round of the new Belgian championship, the team from Charleroi hosted Leuven at their home arena. Despite a fairly quick goal, they were unable to keep the lead and ended up drawing 1-1.

In their last five Premier League away games, Sporting Charleroi have won three, drawn one and lost one.

History of confrontation and statistics

In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, the bet "both to score" was held, while in the previous 5 head-to-head meetings between the teams there were over (2.5) goals scored.

In general, the teams played 72 matches among themselves, and in 32 of them the team from Brugge celebrated the victory. At the same time, the team from Charleroi has one less victory.

Forecast

There is an obvious conclusion to be drawn here if one looks at the statistics. Most likely, both teams will actively go forward to get the first victory of the season, which means that there can be many goals scored in this game. Given all this, we recommend that you bet on the outcome - the total of the match is over 2.5.