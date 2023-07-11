Prediction on game Win Odds: 1.53 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

The Portuguese Grand Benfica will host the English Southampton on July 12 in a friendly match. The meeting will start at 15:00 ET.

"Benfica"

The team from Lisbon became the champion of the last season of the Portuguese League. In a difficult season, they were able to get ahead of the main pursuer Porto by 2 points.

In the new season, Benfica will certainly try to repeat their success and continue to perform at a high level. The team has an excellent composition, and almost all the leaders remain in Benfica and the club plans to further strengthen its position.

"Southampton"

For the “saints” last season was very unfortunate. Even before the end of the Premier League draw, the team lost the chances of maintaining a residence permit and eventually flew to the Championship.

They took the last 20th place in the table, having won only 6 matches out of 38. There is no doubt that the main task of the “saints” in the new season is to return to the elite division.

Match prediction

In this match, Benfica is the obvious favorite according to bookmakers. The coefficient for their victory is set at around 1.53. Bookmakers offer 5.75 for a Southampton win and 4.20 for a draw.

There is no doubt that Benfica will try to please their home audience and make every effort to defeat a modest opponent. Even despite the status of a friendly game, we believe in the victory of the Portuguese team and invite you to bet on it.