RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Benfica vs Southampton 12 July 2023

Prediction for Benfica vs Southampton 12 July 2023

Prediction for Benfica vs Southampton 12 July 2023
Prediction on game Win
Odds: 1.53

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

The Portuguese Grand Benfica will host the English Southampton on July 12 in a friendly match. The meeting will start at 15:00 ET.

"Benfica"

The team from Lisbon became the champion of the last season of the Portuguese League. In a difficult season, they were able to get ahead of the main pursuer Porto by 2 points.

In the new season, Benfica will certainly try to repeat their success and continue to perform at a high level. The team has an excellent composition, and almost all the leaders remain in Benfica and the club plans to further strengthen its position.

"Southampton"

For the “saints” last season was very unfortunate. Even before the end of the Premier League draw, the team lost the chances of maintaining a residence permit and eventually flew to the Championship.

They took the last 20th place in the table, having won only 6 matches out of 38. There is no doubt that the main task of the “saints” in the new season is to return to the elite division.

Match prediction

In this match, Benfica is the obvious favorite according to bookmakers. The coefficient for their victory is set at around 1.53. Bookmakers offer 5.75 for a Southampton win and 4.20 for a draw.

There is no doubt that Benfica will try to please their home audience and make every effort to defeat a modest opponent. Even despite the status of a friendly game, we believe in the victory of the Portuguese team and invite you to bet on it.

Prediction on game Win
Odds: 1.53

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Independiente vs Newell's Old Boys 12 July 2023 Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Prediction for Independiente vs Newell's Old Boys 12 July 2023 Independiente Odds: 1.84 Newell's Old Boys Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Atletico Tucuman vs Gimnasia 12 July 2023 Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:30 Prediction for Atletico Tucuman vs Gimnasia 12 July 2023 Atletico Tucuman Odds: 1.65 Gimnasia LP Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Feyenoord vs Brugge 12 July 2023 Club Friendlies 12 july 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Feyenoord vs Brugge 12 July 2023 Feyenoord Odds: 1.9 Club Bruges Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi 12 July 2023 Champions League 12 july 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi 12 July 2023 FC Astana Odds: 2.09 Dinamo Tbilisi Recommended 1Win
Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Champions League 12 july 2023, 10:00 Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.85 Dinamo Tbilisi Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:58 PSG refuses to buy Spanish talent Football news Today, 14:48 Qarabag from Azerbaijan won the Champions League qualifying round match Football news Today, 14:37 Tottenham ready to take desperate step to keep Harry Kane Football news Today, 07:00 The match between the teams of the USA and Canada ended with a mass brawl of football players Football news Today, 06:00 Mbappe could face serious punishment at PSG Football news Today, 05:00 Arab club offered big money for Man City star Football news Today, 04:00 PSG began negotiations with Kane: details of the contract are known Football news Today, 03:00 Ancelotti complained to the Spanish prosecutor's office Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Arsenal are interested in signing the French striker Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The legendary Ukrainian goalkeeper decided to end his career
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Independiente vs Newell's Old Boys 12 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Atletico Tucuman vs Gimnasia 12 July 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Prediction for Feyenoord vs Brugge 12 July 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi 12 July 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Crvena Zvezda 12 July 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Farul vs Sheriff predictions and betting tipson July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023