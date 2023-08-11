Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the first match of the new German season, Bayern will face RB Leipzig again. The meeting will be held as part of the battle for the German Super Cup.

Bayern

The team, after a fantastic season in the domestic arena, had an equally brilliant pre-season.

Performances in friendly matches have shown Bayern's motivation and attitude for the season. After nearly missing out on the title last season, Thomas Tuchel's team and players have something to prove this season. The main task is the struggle for trophies on all fronts and the Super Bowl is no exception.

"RB Leipzig"

This team has long achieved stability, although its main dream - a victory in the German championship, remains unattainable.

Despite the fact that the team performed well in the second half of last season, they could not impose a fight for the championship. Despite this, the team from Leipzig won the German Cup for the second time in a row. Now RB Leipzig will try to add the country's Super Cup to their collection.

The team played seven test matches this summer, winning four and losing twice.

History of confrontation and forecast

In recent years, RB Leipzig has been considered one of the most difficult opponents for Bayern in the domestic German arena. Of the last 10 meetings, the "record master" managed to win only five. It is interesting that in the previous five matches the teams both scored goals, and in four of them the riding total was also exceeded.

In the upcoming match, Bayern is considered the favorite according to the bookmakers. Their victory is set at 1.63 odds, while RB Leipzig's success is estimated at 5.20 odds.

We will bet on the victory of the Munich club.