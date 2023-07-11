Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the match of the 24th round of the championship of Argentina, Atlético Tucuman will host the Gimnasia team in their field. The meeting will take place on July 12 and will start at 02:30 European time.

“Atlético Tucuman”

Now the team is 19th in the standings and in general is having a very difficult season.

Atlético Tucuman have won just 6 wins in 23 matches and scored 20 goals, which is an extremely modest figure.

In case of victory, the club can rise to the 13th position, so the difference between the teams in points at the bottom of the table is minimal.

Over the last four matches in the championship, the team has pleased the fans with the results, scoring three victories and suffering one defeat.

"Gimnasia" La Plata

This team placed one position above Atlético Tucuman and is only one point ahead of its rival.

This season the team has won seven matches, suffered nine defeats and drawn seven times. In total, “Khimnasia” scored 20 goals in 23 rounds, conceding 10 more.

In the last six matches, Gimnasia La Plata has won only once, but also lost once. Four more matches ended in a draw.

By the way, Gimnasia's unbeaten streak now has four matches.

Match prediction

In this meeting, we do not expect a large abundance of goals scored. Both teams, atypically for themselves, score little in this championship and their head-to-head confrontation should not please with results. In this regard, we will bet on the outcome of the total less than 2.5. It has a coefficient of 1.65.