FC Astana
Champions League 12 july 2023, 10:00 FC Astana - Dinamo Tbilisi
-
- : -
Astana, Astana Arena
Dinamo Tbilisi
Playoff Prediction

On Wednesday, July 12, the match of the first qualifying round of the Champions League will take place, in which Astana will host Dynamo from Tbilisi at home. The match starts at 16:00 European time.

"Astana"

The team was able to break into the Champions League for the first time in three years, winning the national championship. In general, in the 2023 season, the Yellow-Blues are showing good results, scoring 38 points and three points ahead of the closest pursuer Ordabasy.

Recently, "Astana" failed to reach the final of the Cup of Kazakhstan, having lost in the semi-finals to the team "Ordabasy" with a score of 0:2.

In this meeting, the team interrupted their winning streak of three matches. Earlier "Astana" defeated "Kaspiy Aktau" with a score of 2:1 and 3:1, and "Ordabasy" with a score of 1:0.

In the last season of European cups, "Astana" did not surprise, losing in the second round of the Conference League to the Polish "Rakov" with a score of 0:6 on aggregate.

“Dynamo” Tbilisi

In the new season, the Georgian top club is in fourth place in the standings. After 19 rounds, Giorgi Chiabrishvili's wards scored 34 points, and the gap from the leader - "Dinamo" Batumi - is 8 points.

In the championship "Dynamo" are not the best way. In the last five matches, the team from Tbilisi lost twice, having gained two wins and one draw.

Last summer, Dynamo lost to Estonian Paide in the first round of the Conference League qualification in the first round with a score of 4:4 (on aggregate) and 5:6 in the penalty shootout.

Forecast and bet on the match

We believe in the victory of "Astana" is, but it is better to bet on the total over 2.5, for which the bookmakers offer odds of 2.09.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav
