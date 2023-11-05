RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Polokwane City vs SuperSport United prediction
Polokwane City Polokwane City
Premier League South Africa 08 nov 2023, 12:30 Polokwane City - SuperSport United
-
- : -
South Africa,
SuperSport United SuperSport United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.68

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Polokwane will play with Supersport as part of the 11th round of the South African Premier League. The match will take place at Pietersburg Stadium on Wednesday, November 8, and will start at 18:30 CET.

Polokwane


This team is at the top of the standings. Polokwane City played 10 matches: 4 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats. It is worth noting the small number of goals, which were both scored and conceded. The goal difference, taking into account 10 games, is only 9-8.

Now Polokwane City is in 5th place in the standings and is still 9 points behind the leader.

Supersport United


Having played 9 rounds, Supersport United is in 2nd place in the standings and 2 points behind the leader, Mamelodi Sundowns, but it is reasonable to mention that this leader has got 2 games in hand.

One way or another, even a place in the top 3 will be a success for Supersport United.
Taking into account 10 matches of the new season, the club won 7 times, played a draw once and 2 more battles resulted in a failure. Generally speaking, Supersport United has been demonstrating effective football in recent matches, and the following confrontation will not be an exception.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Polokwane, if we take into account 4 matches, has scored only once at the home arena.
• Supersport has won 2 previous away meetings.
• Speaking about 10 head-to-head games between the opponents, which took place on the field of Polokwane, the bet on “both teams to score: yes” was not successful only twice.

Prediction


Bookmakers do not give any preferences. I think that Supersport will have a better chance of winning, but, at the same time, I would like to bet on “total: over 2.0”.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.68

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:30 Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Cape Town City Odds: 2.1 Chippa United Recommended MelBet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.82 Barcelona Bet now MelBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.76 Newcastle Bet now MelBet
FC Porto vs Royal Antwerp prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 FC Porto Odds: 1.9 Royal Antwerp Recommended MelBet
Manchester City vs BSC Young Boys prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Manchester City Odds: 1.99 BSC Young Boys Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023