Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Polokwane will play with Supersport as part of the 11th round of the South African Premier League. The match will take place at Pietersburg Stadium on Wednesday, November 8, and will start at 18:30 CET.

Polokwane



This team is at the top of the standings. Polokwane City played 10 matches: 4 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats. It is worth noting the small number of goals, which were both scored and conceded. The goal difference, taking into account 10 games, is only 9-8.

Now Polokwane City is in 5th place in the standings and is still 9 points behind the leader.

Supersport United



Having played 9 rounds, Supersport United is in 2nd place in the standings and 2 points behind the leader, Mamelodi Sundowns, but it is reasonable to mention that this leader has got 2 games in hand.

One way or another, even a place in the top 3 will be a success for Supersport United.

Taking into account 10 matches of the new season, the club won 7 times, played a draw once and 2 more battles resulted in a failure. Generally speaking, Supersport United has been demonstrating effective football in recent matches, and the following confrontation will not be an exception.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Polokwane, if we take into account 4 matches, has scored only once at the home arena.

• Supersport has won 2 previous away meetings.

• Speaking about 10 head-to-head games between the opponents, which took place on the field of Polokwane, the bet on “both teams to score: yes” was not successful only twice.

Prediction



Bookmakers do not give any preferences. I think that Supersport will have a better chance of winning, but, at the same time, I would like to bet on “total: over 2.0”.

