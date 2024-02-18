Pohang vs Jeonbuk prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Pohang Steelers Odds: 2.1 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the upcoming match of the AFC Champions League round of 16, Pohang will host the team from Jeonbuk. The first leg between these sides concluded in favor of Jeonbuk with a scoreline of 2-0. This fixture is scheduled to commence at 11:00 Central European Time.

Pohang

Representing the Korean league, although their season has not yet commenced, as the K-League is set to kick off on March 1st. In the previous season, they secured the final second-place position, accumulating 64 points from 38 matches, trailing the league leaders by 12 points. In their recent five matches, they clinched victory twice, drew twice, and suffered a defeat, precisely in an AFC Champions League encounter. During the group stage, Pohang garnered 16 points from six matches, securing the top spot in their group.

Jeonbuk

Another South Korean side, advancing to the AFC Champions League playoffs from the second position in Group F. They amassed 12 points from six matches, narrowly trailing the group leaders by just one point. Jeonbuk finished fourth in the previous K-League season, accumulating 57 points from 38 matches. In their last five matches, they secured three victories and suffered two defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg of the round of 16, Jeonbuk emerged victorious on their home turf with a 2-0 scoreline.

Overall, in their last five encounters, Pohang triumphed three times, while Jeonbuk secured victory once, with one match ending in a draw.

Jeonbuk has managed to score at least one goal in their last three consecutive matches.

Pohang vs Jeonbuk Prediction

The return leg between Pohang and Jeonbuk promises to be challenging for both sides. A two-goal advantage does not guarantee Jeonbuk's progression to the quarterfinals. In my opinion, Pohang will put up a strong fight and contend for a place in the quarterfinals. Taking a risk, I will wager on Pohang's victory at odds of 2.1.