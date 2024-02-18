RU RU NG NG
Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction
Premier League England 19 feb 2024, 15:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
In the last match of the 25th round of the English Premier League, Everton will host Crystal Palace at their home ground. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Everton

The Toffees have displayed inconsistent results in the current season. However, it's essential to note that the Premier League deducted ten points from Everton for breaching financial fair play regulations. Currently, they sit in 18th place with 19 points in the league table. Had it not been for this deduction, Everton would have had 29 points and held a much higher position. In their last five matches, they have secured only one victory, suffered two defeats, and played to two draws.

Crystal Palace

Similarly fighting to retain their Premier League status, Crystal Palace has accumulated 24 points after 24 rounds, placing them 16th in the table. In their recent five matches, Crystal Palace managed only one victory against Sheffield United with a scoreline of 3-2, while enduring four defeats. In their last match, they lost to Chelsea with a score of 1-3.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, these teams have faced each other three times, with Everton securing victories in two instances and one match ending in a draw.
  • Overall, Everton remains unbeaten in their last five matches, securing three victories and two draws.
  • Everton has not won in their last four matches, while Crystal Palace has not won in their last two matches.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

This match holds significant importance for both teams, as neither has achieved their objectives for this season yet. Everton will be highly motivated and is favored to win this match in my opinion. I am prepared to wager on them with odds of 1.6.

