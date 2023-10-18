Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Prediction on game Win Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Parma and Como will meet in the match as part of the 10th round of the Italian Serie B. The battle will take place at Stadio Ennio Tardini on October 20 and will start at 20:30 CET.

Parma



The team was never able to help its legend (and, generally speaking, the legend of world football), Buffon, make his last achievement in a long and glorious career. “Gigi” clearly intended to finally return to his home club and help it be promoted to the Serie A. Still, “the Crusaders” failed to cope with the task either in the last but one season or in the draw of 2022/2023. The summer resulted only in the 4th position and eventually lost in the semi-final round of the play-offs to the future triumphant, Cagliari. As a result, the goalkeeper finally ended his outstanding career. Nevertheless, Fabio Pecchia retained his coaching position, which he had taken a year ago, and will once again try to win a ticket to the Serie A with Parma.

The team is currently leading the table with 20 points after 9 matches.

Como



The last time Como played in the Serie A was at the beginning of the current century. The higher mentioned result was followed by a rapid decline and bankruptcy of the team, and then the resurrection of the club and gradual progress, which dragged on for many years.

It started the new season with an eye toward entering the elite division of Italian football. Como secured a foothold in the play-off zone and got 14 points after 8 matches, which allows it to be in the 6th place in the table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Parma lost only 1 match in the new season – that happened in the battle of the previous round against Venice.

• Como also lost its previous game and ended its 6-match unbeaten streak.

• The opponents played only 6 head-to-head confrontations, in which Como achieved a victory only once.

Prediction



The hosts look like the real favourites of the following battle, and they definitely don’t want to lose the 1st position. Therefore, I propose to bet on the victory of Parma.

