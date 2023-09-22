Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday, September 24th, one of the premier French football derbies will take place as PSG faces off against Marseille. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Paris Saint-Germain

During the summer break, the reigning French champions underwent yet another change in head coach. The Parisian bosses were not satisfied with another triumph in Ligue 1 and another failure in the Champions League. They were aiming to finally achieve success in European competitions, but that goal remained elusive. Furthermore, it seemed that the experienced coach struggled to manage the star trio of Mbappé, Messi, and Neymar. Consequently, before the conclusion of the previous season, it was announced that there would be a new helmsman at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique inherited a challenging squad. Firstly, Paris bid farewell to Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos—though only the first can be considered the leader, the trio possessed vast experience, including in crucial stages of major tournaments. Therefore, PSG embarked on building a new team, including players like Kolo-Muani, Barcola, Ramush, and Usman Dembélé.

The rebuilding process has been a bit arduous thus far: PSG has only accumulated eight points in five matches in Ligue 1, drawing with modest teams like Lorient and Toulouse. In the previous round, they suffered a surprising defeat to Nice. They did manage to somewhat redeem themselves for domestic setbacks in the Champions League, where Enrique's team calmly defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 last Tuesday.

Marseille

During the offseason, there was also a change in the coaching staff at Olympique de Marseille. Igor Tudor departed from his post, and Marcelino Toral took over the team. However, the Spaniard's tenure was short-lived, as Marseille was eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers under his leadership. In Ligue 1, the team managed to secure only three draws in five matches.

The club's ultras expressed their displeasure with the Spanish coach, prompting the club's management to part ways with him. Jacques Abardonado has now taken up the vacant coaching position. This marks the 45-year-old specialist's first experience as a head coach, although he is familiar with the club's structure, having previously coached Marseille U19, Marseille B, and worked as an assistant coach with the first team. In his debut match in charge, Olympique de Marseille played to a 3-3 draw against Ajax in the Europa League.

Notable Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The PSG vs. Marseille showdown is the most prominent derby in France. However, the favorite in these encounters is often clear. Last season, Paris won 2-1 at home, but then surprisingly exited the French Cup at the hands of Olympique, only to exact revenge with a 3-0 victory at the Vélodrome in the subsequent round. Over the past thirteen years, PSG has only lost to Marseille at their home once, with fifteen wins in their favor during that time.

Prediction

It is currently challenging to predict what to expect from Marseille under their new head coach. Their 3-3 draw with Ajax, where they managed to come back from 0-2 and 2-3 deficits, demonstrates that the team possesses character. However, will that be sufficient to contend with the reigning champions? Doubtful. PSG expended considerably less effort in their match against Borussia Dortmund, and they also had an additional two days of rest. Therefore, a victory for the hosts appears to be the obvious outcome.