PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Panserraikos FC prediction
Greek Cup 31 jan 2024, 14:00 PAOK Thessaloniki FC - Panserraikos FC
Greece,
On Wednesday, the return matches of the Greek Cup quarterfinals are scheduled, including the encounter between PAOK and Panetolikos. The forecast for the match between these adversaries has been crafted by our analysts.

PAOK

The "Two-Headed Eagles" are striving for success on multiple fronts this season. The team competed in the Conference League, confidently winning their group, surpassing the formidable Eintracht Frankfurt. In the domestic league, PAOK is contending for the title, currently leading after 20 rounds. However, their pursuers are in close proximity, trailing by a mere two points. In the last round, the team managed to triumph at home against one of their direct rivals, Panathinaikos, with a score of 2-1. This success propelled them to the undisputed top spot.

Panetolikos

The modest Panetolikos recently gained entry into the elite realm of Greek football, where they are endeavoring to establish themselves. The team holds a commendable ninth position out of 14 clubs. Presently, the club is in good form, having avoided defeat in four consecutive league matches, accumulating 8 points during this favorable stretch. In the last round, Panetolikos couldn't secure a victory against Volos at home, conceding a goal in the 90+4th minute, resulting in a spirited 2-2 draw.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, PAOK left no chances for their opponents, securing an emphatic 4-0 away victory. The teams also faced off in the league this season, with Panetolikos suffering a 0-5 defeat away.
  • PAOK is on a five-match winning streak across all competitions.
  • Panetolikos is a newcomer to the Greek Super League.

PAOK vs Panetolikos Prediction

Considering the outcome of the first meeting, the return leg has become a mere formality. PAOK has already demonstrated their superiority twice this season. There is no doubt that the "Two-Headed Eagles of the North" will field an experimental lineup, as there is no need to exert unnecessary effort in a match of this nature when the title race is in full swing. Panetolikos may capitalize on the weakened opponent, hence we deem a wager on both teams scoring as a promising choice.

