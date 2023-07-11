Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 14, Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo) will host the second leg of the 1/4 final match of the Copa do Brasil, in which Palmeiras will compete with Sao Paulo. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Palmeiras



The club is the reigning champion of the country. And speaking about 2020-2021, the Copa Libertadores was won twice in a row. It goes without saying that “the Pig” set the maximum results for the current season. And it started really well: there were 10 matches without a defeat in the Brasileiro, 5 wins in 6 matches of the Copa, and the 1st place in the group. Still, everything fell apart from the second half of June. If we take out the victory in the battle against Bolívar, then there were 4 matches without victories in the Serie A (there happened the defeats made by Bahia and Botafogo, which were followed by the draws in the struggles with Atletico Paranaense and Flamengo) – the distance to the leader of the championship has grown pretty sufficiently. Moreover, Abel Ferreira’s wards lost the first round of the cup derby. The away match ended in a 0-1 score, which does not look like a verdict.

Sao Paulo



The team powerfully spent the first decade of the current century. Still, then there was only a success in the Copa Sudamericana of 2012. And there appeared some mediocre results – the 9th place in previous Serie A proves the higher mentioned fact in a proper way. Nowadays, the team is able to add, quite noticeably, in the game. And that happened not only at the inner arena – the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana was exponentially easy, and the team took 5 wins and a goalless draw on the Deportes Tolima field. Speaking about the Brasileiro, there was no such stability – “the Tricolor” lost at the start and then achieved 7 matches without a defeat. June is obviously disappointed – it lost three times in 4 rounds. Still, the new calendar month started with a minimal, but victory over Fluminense. Then the battle against Red Bull Bragantino resulted only in a goalless draw. And the Copa do Brasil confrontation against a neighbour became successful due to Rafinha’s only late goal.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Palmeiras had got 2 wins and 2 draws in the derby prior to the aforementioned defeat in the first leg of the 1/4 final match of the Copa do Brasil.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that “the Pig” will easily take revenge at the home arena. Still, it is important for the guests not to concede a goal and the hosts are out of shape. Thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.75).

