Main Predictions Palestine vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Palestine vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Palestine vs UAE prediction
Palestine Palestine
Asian Cup 18 jan 2024, 12:30 Palestine - UAE
-
- : -
International, Al Wakrah, Al Janoub Stadium
UAE UAE
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Palestinian team will play against the United Arab Emirates team. In the first round, the teams played completely different matches and are now at different poles of the standings. The meeting will take place on January 18, 2024.

Palestine

In the first game of the tournament, this modest team had to play one of the title candidates, Iran. The meeting predictably ended in victory for the Iranians with a score of 4:1.

Now Palestine need to pick up points if they want to maintain their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages. If they lose the second match, they are guaranteed to not be able to leave the group.

In the last five matches, the Palestinians did not achieve a single victory, and in general they were able to score only one goal against their opponents.

UAE

The team is in great spirits after winning the first round with a score of 3:1 over Hong Kong. In the last five matches in all tournaments, this team achieved four wins and one defeat, scoring 10 goals against their opponents.

The UAE are not serious contenders for the title, but based on the results of this round they can guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs of the tournament, which is what they will try to do.

History of the confrontation

In their last head-to-head match, the UAE defeated Palestine 2-0.

Prediction for the match Palestine - UAE

The Palestinians seem incapable of scoring a goal against such an opponent. I will bet that at least one of the teams will not score a goal in this game with odds of 1.75.

Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024