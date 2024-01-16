Osasuna vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 1/8 finals of the Copa del Rey, Osasuna will face Real Sociedad. Our experts have crafted a forecast for the match between these opponents.

Osasuna

The team from Pamplona fails to make a significant impression this season, currently occupying a modest 12th place in La Liga, performing at the level of an ordinary mid-table side. Osasuna recently had the opportunity to contend for a trophy but succumbed to Barcelona in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup with a score of 0-2. In the last round, the team secured a home victory over the outsider Almeria with a score of 1-0. Osasuna managed to reach the final of the Copa del Rey last season, and the club will undoubtedly strive to replicate that success.

Real Sociedad

The Copa del Rey has always been an important tournament for Real Sociedad, and the club spares no effort in competing for the trophy. In La Liga, the team is currently in the sixth position, though they surely aspired to be among the top four, with a notable 9-point gap from the leading quartet. In the last round, the club suffered a defeat in the derby against Athletic Bilbao with a score of 1-2, extending their winless streak to four matches. Real Sociedad's primary success this season came in the Champions League, where they won their group, allowing them to advance to the knockout stage.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have already faced each other this season, and that encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. Real Sociedad played away and held an advantage, although they couldn't press on to secure the victory.

Match prediction - Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Bookmakers slightly favor the guests, although one can expect an unpredictable match that could end with any outcome. Playing on their home turf, Osasuna will strive to showcase their best football, especially with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake. A compelling option is a bet on the total goals being under 2.5.