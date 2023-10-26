Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the 10th round of the South African Championship will feature a meeting between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City. The meeting will take place on October 27.

Orlando Pirates

The once grandee of local football is going through far from the best of times. If previously fans greeted each season with hopes of a championship title, now they are forced to watch their idols at the bottom of the standings.

Based on the results of six matches, Orlando Pirates scored eight points. The team won two matches, drew two and lost the same number of games. Of course, compared to other clubs in the standings, Orlando Pirates have three games in hand, but so far their game is far from looking its best.

Polokwane City

This team, on the contrary, is at the top of the standings. Polokwane City played nine matches, winning four, drawing two and losing three.

Now Polokwane City is in fifth place in the standings and is ten points behind the leader.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams played 16 matches between themselves and Polokwane City achieved victory only once. The Orlando Pirates players triumphed eight times, and the remaining matches ended in a draw.

Last season, Orlando Pirates beat their opponents twice - away with a score of 4:1 and at home with a score of 3:2.

It seems to me that Orlando Pirates should win the game against a less famous opponent. I will bet on the outcome of the victory of the first team with odds of 1.67.