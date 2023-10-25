RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Girona vs Celta Vigo prediction
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Girona - Celta Vigo
LIVE - 44 : 53
0 : 0
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
Review Odds Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Girona
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Girona will play against Celta as part of the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Estadio Municipal de Montilivi on October 27 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Girona


The team took the 10th position in the previous championship and is showing excellent results in the new campaign. Having played 10 rounds, it shares the 1st place with Real Madrid – it is the second only due to the additional indicators.

Girona’s performance in the new season is pleasing to the eye – the team plays attacking football, scores a lot and concedes few goals.

There is no doubt that the results of the championship will give the opportunity for Girona to remain at the top of the standings and represent the country in the European competitions in the new season.

Celta


The team from Vigo has got only 6 points and a negative goal difference (-8). At the same time, Celta scores little – it has scored 10 goals in 10 matches.

As for the previous matches, Celta could not defeat Getafe and lost to Atletico. The fans have no reason to rejoice so far. Most likely, their idols will spend the entire season at the bottom of the standings and will fight for survival if they cannot change the state of things in the near future.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings


• Girona has failed to score in just 1 out of 18 previous matches.
• Celta has got 1 win in 10 games of the current season.
• Celta has failed to score, if we take into account 8 previous battles against Girona, only once.

Prediction


The hosts are the favourites of the following battle according to bookmakers. They give good odds for this outcome, so I bet on Girona to win.

Prediction on game Win Girona
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023