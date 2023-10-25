Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Prediction on game Win Girona Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Girona will play against Celta as part of the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Estadio Municipal de Montilivi on October 27 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Girona



The team took the 10th position in the previous championship and is showing excellent results in the new campaign. Having played 10 rounds, it shares the 1st place with Real Madrid – it is the second only due to the additional indicators.

Girona’s performance in the new season is pleasing to the eye – the team plays attacking football, scores a lot and concedes few goals.

There is no doubt that the results of the championship will give the opportunity for Girona to remain at the top of the standings and represent the country in the European competitions in the new season.

Celta



The team from Vigo has got only 6 points and a negative goal difference (-8). At the same time, Celta scores little – it has scored 10 goals in 10 matches.

As for the previous matches, Celta could not defeat Getafe and lost to Atletico. The fans have no reason to rejoice so far. Most likely, their idols will spend the entire season at the bottom of the standings and will fight for survival if they cannot change the state of things in the near future.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings



• Girona has failed to score in just 1 out of 18 previous matches.

• Celta has got 1 win in 10 games of the current season.

• Celta has failed to score, if we take into account 8 previous battles against Girona, only once.

Prediction



The hosts are the favourites of the following battle according to bookmakers. They give good odds for this outcome, so I bet on Girona to win.

