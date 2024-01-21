RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Oman vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Oman vs Thailand prediction
Oman Oman
Asian Cup Today, 09:30 Oman - Thailand
-
- : -
International, Doha, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Thailand Thailand
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Oman and Thailand will take to the field in the second round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup. The match will take place on January 21 in Muscat.

Oman

This team lost to Saudi Arabia in the opening round with a score of 1:2. This defeat was the first for the team in the last six matches of all tournaments. In qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Oman has three points out of a possible six and is third in the group.

If Oman loses the second match in the Asian Cup, they will automatically lose their chance of qualifying from the group. Oman are not considered the favorites in their group, but the team must beat teams of the level of Thailand.

Thailand

In the first round, Thai football players beat Kyrgyzstan with a score of 2:0. This is Thailand's first victory in the last five matches. In qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Thailand also scored three points out of a possible six and ranks second in the group.

A draw may be enough for Thailand to qualify from the group, but everything will depend on the results of their opponents.

Prediction for the match Oman - Thailand

Oman will play at home and will try to recover from their defeat in the first round. The team has a good attacking line, which includes experienced players such as Abdullah Al Hammadi and Abdullah Al Safari.

Bookmakers' odds for a win by Oman are 1.98, for a win by Thailand - 4.10, and for a draw - 3.45. It seems to me that in this meeting it is worth taking the victory of the first team.

