Norway vs Spain prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Norway vs Spain prediction
Norway Norway
European Championship 15 oct 2023, 14:45 Norway - Spain
-
- : -
International, Oslo, Ullevaal
Spain Spain
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.02

The qualifying tournament for the European Championship will feature a match between the national teams of Norway and Spain. Both teams are fighting for second place in the group, which will most likely go to the winner of their head-to-head match.

Norway

The situation for the home team, Norway, is critical. Few doubt that Scotland will definitely not give up first place in this group with 15 points. The Scots are now six points ahead of the Spaniards and eight points ahead of the Norwegians.

In addition, the Spanish national team played only four matches, while Norway played five. Therefore, victory in this match is the last chance for the Norwegian team.

Spain

The Spanish national team would also be happy with a draw, which would put them out of reach of their competitors. However, everyone expects victory for the Spaniards, who are the clear favorites in this match. In the previous meeting at home, Spain easily won with a score of 3:0, but this time everything may be more difficult. Norway will be very motivated to play on their pitch, and the Spaniards don't like that kind of attitude.

Match prediction

In the last 9 head-to-head matches, Spain won 6 times, and Norway – 1 time. According to FIFA rankings, Spain ranks 10th and Norway 43rd.

A rather intense match awaits us; for the hosts, this match will decide their fate. The visiting team is also looking for a win or at least a draw to secure their place in the final tournament. I think that a lot of goals will be scored in this meeting. I will bet on the total over 2.5 at odds of 2.02.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.02

