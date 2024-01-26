Newport vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the FA Cup Round of 32, Manchester United will face Newport away. The match prdiction for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Newport

Newport represents the fourth tier of English football (League Two) and currently occupies the 14th position in its league. Recently, they have been displaying excellent results, going undefeated in 5 consecutive matches. Over the weekend, Newport defeated Wrexham's second team 1:0. In the previous round of the FA Cup, Newport triumphed over Eastleigh, a representative from the fifth tier, in two matches.

Manchester United

Manchester United continues to exhibit inconsistent performances in the current Premier League season, holding the eighth position after 21 rounds. The "Red Devils" played their last match on January 14th, securing a 2:2 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford. In the FA Cup Roound of 64, Erik ten Hag's team effortlessly defeated Wigan 2:0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Only once in history has Newport reached the FA Cup Round of 16, in the 2018/19 season.

Newport and Manchester United have never faced each other before.

Manchester United has never been eliminated from the FA Cup by a team from League Two.

Match Prediction for Newport vs. Manchester United

It is unlikely that the modest Newport will be able to score against an opponent that is significantly stronger in all aspects. We predict that only Manchester United will find the back of the net in this match.