Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on November 5, 2023

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction
Newcastle Jets Newcastle Jets
A-League Men Australia 05 nov 2023, 00:00 Newcastle Jets - Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Australia, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium
Western Sydney Wanderers FC Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Newcastle Jets will compete with Sydney Wanderers as part of the 3rd round of the Australian A-League. The match will take place at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, November 5, and will start at 05:00 CET.

Newcastle Jets


“The Jets” were founded in 2000 in the Australian city of Newcastle. Taking into account its short history, the club managed to achieve significant success only once. Newcastle is the champion of Australia in the season of 2007/2008. The team has never been able to repeat such an achievement since then. Speaking about the previous season, the club failed to make it to the play-offs, finishing the regular draw only in 10th place.

As for the new season, Newcastle shared the points with Perth Glory (2-2) and lost to Melbourne Victory in a goal shoot-out (3-5). Those 2 rounds brought the team to 9th position.

Sydney Wanderers


The club was founded in 2012 and cannot boast such a long list of trophies as neighbouring Sydney. However, there are also several great achievements in the history of “the Wanderers”. The club has reached the A-League play-off final three times, but has never been crowned as the champion. Still, the team has got an international title – Sydney Wanderers won the Asian Champions League in 2014.

The team started the new season well. A goalless draw of the 1st round in the battle against Wellington Phoenix was followed by the success – “the Wanderers” left no chance for Western United (5-0).

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• “The Jets” are winless in 6 games in a row.
• “The Wanderers” have won only 2 out of their 13 previous away matches.
• Sydney, if we take into account 7 previous confrontations, has beaten “the Jets” just once.

Prediction


The guests look stronger and more confident at the beginning of the new season. It is the team I would like to bet on. To minimize the risk, I use the option of “the Wanderers’” victory with “a 0 goal handicap”.

