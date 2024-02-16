RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction
Nairobi City Stars Nairobi City Stars
Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City Stars - Gor Mahia
-
- : -
Kenya,
Gor Mahia Gor Mahia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

African club football does not enjoy significant popularity, and Kenya, not being the foremost footballing nation, still exhibits notable prowess. Here is our prediction for the match between Nairobi City and Gor Mahia.

Nairobi City

"The Lions of Nairobi" have been performing admirably in the championship, currently occupying the second position in the league table, trailing the leader by 7 points. In the last fixture, they managed to secure an away victory against direct competitor Bandari with a score of 1-0. The pursuit of the title will be challenging, thus their primary efforts should be directed towards maintaining their current standings. However, as one of the frontrunners, Nairobi City has conceded considerably, with 25 goals conceded in 21 matches, constituting the weakest defense among the top 10.

Gor Mahia

The most decorated club in Kenya is on course for another title, confidently leading the championship with a 7-point advantage over the nearest competitor. In the last match, Gor Mahia failed to secure a victory at home against Ulinzi Stars, resulting in a 0-0 draw, preceded by their first league defeat away to FC Police with a score of 1-3. Despite this minor setback, the team's confidence remains unshaken.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • The encounter in the first round concluded with a convincing victory for Gor Mahia with a scoreline of 4-1.
  • In 3 out of the last 4 direct meetings, a total of 5 goals were scored per game.

Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia Prediction

We anticipate a central clash of the tour, as this is not merely a derby but a showdown between the championship leaders. No clear favorite emerges in this encounter, although Gor Mahia appears slightly more preferable. It will be a challenging match where victory holds special significance. Our bet is on the victory of the nominal guests with a zero handicap.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 1.7 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 Union Berlin Bet now MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.74 Elena Rybakina Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024