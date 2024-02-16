Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

African club football does not enjoy significant popularity, and Kenya, not being the foremost footballing nation, still exhibits notable prowess. Here is our prediction for the match between Nairobi City and Gor Mahia.

Nairobi City

"The Lions of Nairobi" have been performing admirably in the championship, currently occupying the second position in the league table, trailing the leader by 7 points. In the last fixture, they managed to secure an away victory against direct competitor Bandari with a score of 1-0. The pursuit of the title will be challenging, thus their primary efforts should be directed towards maintaining their current standings. However, as one of the frontrunners, Nairobi City has conceded considerably, with 25 goals conceded in 21 matches, constituting the weakest defense among the top 10.

Gor Mahia

The most decorated club in Kenya is on course for another title, confidently leading the championship with a 7-point advantage over the nearest competitor. In the last match, Gor Mahia failed to secure a victory at home against Ulinzi Stars, resulting in a 0-0 draw, preceded by their first league defeat away to FC Police with a score of 1-3. Despite this minor setback, the team's confidence remains unshaken.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The encounter in the first round concluded with a convincing victory for Gor Mahia with a scoreline of 4-1.

In 3 out of the last 4 direct meetings, a total of 5 goals were scored per game.

Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia Prediction

We anticipate a central clash of the tour, as this is not merely a derby but a showdown between the championship leaders. No clear favorite emerges in this encounter, although Gor Mahia appears slightly more preferable. It will be a challenging match where victory holds special significance. Our bet is on the victory of the nominal guests with a zero handicap.