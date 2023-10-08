RU RU NG NG
Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Morecambe vs Barrow prediction
Morecambe Morecambe
EFL Trophy England 10 oct 2023, 14:00 Morecambe - Barrow
-
- : -
England, Morecambe, Mazuma Stadium
Barrow Barrow
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75

Morecambe will host Barrow at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at the Mazuma Stadium and will start at 20:00 CET.

Morecambe


The team has never risen higher than the League One in its history, from where it was relegated a year ago and, as a result, returned to the League Two.

Nowadays, Morecambe is steadily gaining the points and, if the circumstances are successful, it can force into the fight for getting into the play-offs. The team settled in the middle of the table of the championship and, after 11 matches, has got 18 points.

As for the EFL Trophy, Morecambe managed to lose to Liverpool’s youth team in the 1st round.

Barrow


The club has never risen higher than the third division of English football. Taking into account the recent years, Barrow has often fought for survival in the League Two rather than competing for the places in the middle of the table with an eye to the promotion.

Speaking about the championship, the team settled in the middle of the table in the 12th place and, after 11 matches, has got 16 points.

Barrow lost disastrously to Blackpool in the 1st round of the EFL Trophy.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Morecambe is unbeaten in 4 matches in a row.

Barrow has missed 6 confrontations in a row.

The opponents played 2 head-to-head matches within the League Two in the season of 2020/2021. Morecambe celebrated the victory in both cases.

Prediction


Bookmakers consider the teams to be equal. Taking into account the shape of the rivals, the bet on “both teams to score: yes” looks pretty interesting.

