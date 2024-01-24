RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC prediction
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
A-League Men Australia 26 jan 2024, 03:45 Melbourne Victory - Sydney FC
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Sydney FC Sydney FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Melbourne Victory
Odds: 2.22

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 14th round of the Australian Championship, Melbourne Victory will face Sydney FC on their home turf. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory currently leads the Australian Championship alongside Wellington Phoenix, both having 25 points. However, Wellington is ahead due to a superior goal difference. In the previous round, the leaders faced each other, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Melbourne Victory is the only team in the current season of the Australian Championship that has not suffered a single defeat, boasting 6 wins and 7 draws.

Sydney FC

After a disappointing start, Sydney FC has rectified the situation, climbing to the sixth position with 18 points. Ufuk Talay's team has won 4 out of the last 5 championship matches, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Newcastle Jets in the previous game.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Melbourne Victory has defeated Sydney FC twice: 2-0 in the 1st round and 3-0 in the 8th round.
  • Throughout history, Sydney FC has won against Melbourne Victory 25 times, while their opponent has secured victory in 19 matches.
  • Melbourne Victory has won only 2 out of the last 11 home matches against Sydney FC.

Match forecast Melbourne Victory – Sydney FC

Melbourne Victory is displaying formidable strength this season and appears to be one of the main contenders for the title. A victory for this team in the match seems to be the most probable outcome.

Prediction on game Win Melbourne Victory
Odds: 2.22

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Golden State Warriors Odds: 1.61 Atalanta Hawks Recommended Linebet
Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 03:30 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Coco Gauff Odds: 1.71 Arina Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction NBL 25 jan 2024, 03:30 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 South East Melbourne Odds: 1.99 Sydney Bet now 1хБет
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 25 jan 2024, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.97 Adelaide United Recommended Мелбет
Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 05:00 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Odds: 1.79 Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:17 Arsenal will compete for Osimhen; Ivory Coast has replaced head coaсh. Daily Digest for Januаry 24 Football news Today, 17:15 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 17:10 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:55 Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:28 Bayern Munich emerged victorious against Union Berlin in a rescheduled Bundesliga match Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball 25 jan 2024 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Jordan vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024