Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

In the 14th round of the Australian Championship, Melbourne Victory will face Sydney FC on their home turf. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory currently leads the Australian Championship alongside Wellington Phoenix, both having 25 points. However, Wellington is ahead due to a superior goal difference. In the previous round, the leaders faced each other, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Melbourne Victory is the only team in the current season of the Australian Championship that has not suffered a single defeat, boasting 6 wins and 7 draws.

Sydney FC

After a disappointing start, Sydney FC has rectified the situation, climbing to the sixth position with 18 points. Ufuk Talay's team has won 4 out of the last 5 championship matches, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Newcastle Jets in the previous game.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, Melbourne Victory has defeated Sydney FC twice: 2-0 in the 1st round and 3-0 in the 8th round.

Throughout history, Sydney FC has won against Melbourne Victory 25 times, while their opponent has secured victory in 19 matches.

Melbourne Victory has won only 2 out of the last 11 home matches against Sydney FC.

Match forecast Melbourne Victory – Sydney FC

Melbourne Victory is displaying formidable strength this season and appears to be one of the main contenders for the title. A victory for this team in the match seems to be the most probable outcome.