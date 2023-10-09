RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Mansfield vs Doncaster prediction
Mansfield Mansfield
EFL Trophy England 10 oct 2023, 14:00 Mansfield - Doncaster
-
- : -
England, Mansfield, One Call Stadium
Doncaster Doncaster
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On October 10, Mansfield and Doncaster will meet in the group stage of the English League Cup.

Mansfield Town

This will be the team's first match in the group stage of the cup tournament. In League Two (the fourth strongest division in England), Mansfield is in fifth place in the standings after 12 rounds.

It is noteworthy that the team has never lost a season and none of the championship participants can boast of such an achievement. Mansfield is only four points behind the leader and has every opportunity to achieve promotion at the end of the season.

Doncaster

This team is representative of the bottom of the standings. After 12 rounds played in League Two, Doncaster has 11 points and 21st place in the standings. This modest team is only three points ahead of the relegation zone and the season will be very difficult for them.

History of the confrontation and forecast

The teams played 19 matches between themselves and Mansfield Town players left the field as winners seven times. Doncaster have eight wins, the rest of the matches ended in draws

The last time the teams met was in August of this year within the Second League and then a fighting draw was recorded with a score of 2:2.

Bookmakers believe that Mansfield will not experience any particular problems against a weaker team. It seems to me that the home team is unlikely to spend much effort on the cup match, since they have serious plans for the championship. I will bet on the match total being less than 3 with odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Premier League Bosnia and Herzegovina Today, 12:00 Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 1.64 Recommended Мелбет
Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Segunda Division Spain Today, 13:00 Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Elche Odds: 1.76 FC Andorra Bet now Мелбет
Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Liga 1 Romania Today, 14:00 Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Universitatea Cluj Odds: 1.87 Sepsi OSK Bet now Мелбет
Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Segunda Division Spain Today, 15:00 Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Villarreal B Odds: 1.77 Espanyol Recommended Мелбет
Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 League One England Today, 15:00 Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Burton Odds: 1.72 Cambridge U Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:52 Shearer: Arsenal has the potential to halt Manchester City's supremacy Football news Today, 10:40 He has lost trust. The primary predicament of Andre Onana has become known Football news Today, 10:18 Defender of Barcelona has suffered a substantial injury Football news Today, 10:06 Gary Neville identified the principal predicament afflicting Manchester United Football news Today, 09:45 Seville contemplates Marcelino for the position of head coach Football news Today, 08:23 Fans in Spain riot against Ronaldo Football news Today, 07:36 Guardiola said whether he is ready to lead the team from Italy Football news Today, 06:59 The legend of English football named the next winner of the Premier League Football news Today, 06:55 PSG coach had a row with a journalist Football news Today, 06:15 Conte could lead Spanish Seville
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Walsall vs Forest Green prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023