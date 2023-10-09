Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 10, Mansfield and Doncaster will meet in the group stage of the English League Cup.

Mansfield Town

This will be the team's first match in the group stage of the cup tournament. In League Two (the fourth strongest division in England), Mansfield is in fifth place in the standings after 12 rounds.

It is noteworthy that the team has never lost a season and none of the championship participants can boast of such an achievement. Mansfield is only four points behind the leader and has every opportunity to achieve promotion at the end of the season.

Doncaster

This team is representative of the bottom of the standings. After 12 rounds played in League Two, Doncaster has 11 points and 21st place in the standings. This modest team is only three points ahead of the relegation zone and the season will be very difficult for them.

History of the confrontation and forecast

The teams played 19 matches between themselves and Mansfield Town players left the field as winners seven times. Doncaster have eight wins, the rest of the matches ended in draws

The last time the teams met was in August of this year within the Second League and then a fighting draw was recorded with a score of 2:2.

Bookmakers believe that Mansfield will not experience any particular problems against a weaker team. It seems to me that the home team is unlikely to spend much effort on the cup match, since they have serious plans for the championship. I will bet on the match total being less than 3 with odds of 1.6.