On July 31, Eleda Stadion (Malmö) will host the match of the 17th round of the Swedish Allsvenskan, in which Malmo FF will meet with Varnamo. The battle will start at 19:10 CET.

Malmo FF



The club, having reached a pair of victories in the Swedish championship in 2020-2021, went into a sharp decline. “The Sky Blue” finished in a humiliating 7th place. It is clear that it was relatively easy to break away from such a bottom, and the only intrigue was connected to how much the grandee would add in the game. The start was excellent – there was 100% statistics after the first 8 rounds. Still, there was a loss of points in the battle against Hacken (a 2-2 draw at the home arena) and a defeat on the field of Elfsborg already in May. It seems that then Rydstrom’s wards, having won three times, got back in shape. A new decline began in July: a 1-2 failure in the home struggle with Mjallby and an away 0-2 defeat made by Djurgarden. And it goes without saying that a goalless draw on the field of AIK cannot be counted as success. As a result, the backlog from the sensational leader, Elfsborg, has already grown to 4 points.

Varnamo



The team was able to debut at the Superettan level only on the eve of its century, in 2011. Moreover, “the White and Blues” were again relegated to the third division of the country, where they stayed for a couple of years, after 8 seasons there. Nevertheless, that decline changed into a sharp rise. Having experienced the promotion twice in a row, moreover, moving to the Superettan from the 1st place in 2021, the newcomer finished the previous draw at the maximum level, in Allsvenskan, in a fairly high, 10th place. Such teams are often “blown” away after the higher mentioned result in the second year in the elite division. Nevertheless, Kim Hellberg’s wards show results, which are approximately at the level of 2022. The majority of matches are lost, but there are enough wins to keep the distance from the danger zone. Speaking about 2 previous matches, the team took 4 points – it achieved a draw in the battle against Halmstad and beat Hacken minimally.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



First, the opponents played in the Svenska Cupen in 2019 and 2022 – both times Malmo won in a pretty quiet manner. Still, the debutant achieved two draws in the championship. And only June brought an opportunity for “the Sky Blue” to win again – that was a 3-1 success on the field of Varnamo.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in the victory of Malmo, moreover, they think it will be an easy one. Still, it is not so good, and the guests are not hopeless. That is why we bet on Varnamo with “a +1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 2.03).

