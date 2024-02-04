RU RU NG NG
Maccabi Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Maccabi Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
On Monday, football may be scarce, so the clash of leaders in the Israeli championship could generate considerable interest. Here is our prediction for the match between Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Maccabi Haifa

In this season, Maccabi Haifa strives to contend for the championship. At some point, the gap from the leader was substantial, but it has since been narrowed to a solitary point. In their last outing, the team suffered an away defeat against Hapoel Be'er Sheva, widening the gap to 4 points from the top spot. The primary cause of this setback was the expulsion of forward Pierre midway through the first half.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The capital club commenced the championship robustly, immediately attempting to establish a lead. They succeeded, but in January, the team nearly squandered all its advantages, playing to three draws and losing to a direct competitor. Maccabi Haifa remains the leader of the Israeli elite division, although the competition is still ahead. In the last round, the team triumphed over Hapoel Jerusalem on their home turf, despite the challenging nature of the battle.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The opponents have already faced each other twice this season. Initially, Maccabi Haifa secured an away victory with a score of 1-0, and a week and a half ago, Maccabi Tel Aviv managed to win in the TOTO Cup final in a penalty shootout.
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv remains unbeaten on the road with 8 victories and two draws.
  • Maccabi Haifa boasts 7 victories and two draws on their home turf, without any defeats in the championship.

Prediction for Maccabi Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

The main contenders for the title will clash, making victory significant. Bookmakers have yet to determine a clear favorite, and the match is likely to unfold in an evenly contested manner. Much will hinge on the efficient conversion of opportunities. Since results take precedence in such encounters, we do not anticipate an entertaining display of football. We place our bet on a total of fewer than 3 goals.

