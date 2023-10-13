Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 15, Los Angeles Galaxy will play at home against Real Salt Lake as part of the MLS regular season.

"Galaxy"

This team is having a good season and is finishing second in the Western Conference, securing a spot in the playoffs.

In the last four matches they showed an unstable performance, playing two draws and suffering two defeats. It is worth noting that the tournament position allowed the team to play for fun, as they reached the next round of the competition early.

In total, they conceded 13 goals in the last four matches, while previously conceding only 25 goals over the course of 29 games.

"Real Salt Lake"

This team also made it to the playoffs and is now in fourth place in the conference.

They have won two of their last three matches, with victories over Vancouver and Los Angeles, but were defeated by Sporting Kansas City.

Real Salt Lake is the best team in the conference in away games.

Match prediction

Bookmakers set odds of 2.50 for a Los Angeles Galaxy win, 3.96 for a draw and 2.44 for a Real Salt Lake win.

The teams have already resolved the tournament issues and can now afford to play with less than optimal lineups. Thus, in such a meeting, preference should be given to the team that plays at home.

Judging by previous meetings between these teams, we can expect high-scoring football with a lot of goals scored. I will bet the match total over 2.5 for 1.6.